Twins’ Buxton leaves game with knee issue, to get MRI

BOSTON (AP) — Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota’s 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox with a right knee injury and will get an MRI. The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup in the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag. He slammed a hand into the dirt and was immediately pulled. He walked off under his own power. The 28-year-old has been among the game’s best players in recent years when healthy. Unfortunately for the Twins, that’s rarely been the case. 

