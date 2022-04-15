Orioles put Means on IL, more tests on elbow expected

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have put John Means on the 10-day injured list, and the left-hander is expected to have additional tests on his elbow. The Orioles announced that Means had a left elbow strain. Manager Brandon Hyde described the injury as a forearm muscle strain, but he said more tests are coming to look at the elbow. Means turns 29 later this month. He was pulled after the fourth inning Wednesday night. He’s allowed three runs in eight innings in two starts this season.