Hoffman misses RBC Heritage cut in first event since 2019

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Morgan Hoffmann missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in his first PGA Tour event since 2019. Hoffman, 32, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and had to step away from tournament golf for the past two-and-a-half years. Hoffmann felt his strength and stamina had improved enough for him to come back to golf. Hoffmann had a final hole bogey Friday that kept him from making the cut. Still, Hoffmann was pleased with his week and is hopeful going forward.