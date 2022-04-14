WR A.J. Green returns to Arizona Cardinals on 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal. The seven-time Pro Bowler played in 16 games last season, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old is expected to be the team’s No. 2 option next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. He joined the Cardinals last season after playing his first 10 seasons with the Bengals. Green’s first season with the Cardinals was a mixed bag. He was a big piece of the offense during the team’s 10-2 start but wasn’t as productive late when Arizona lost four of five games.