USO Tour for NFLers includes ice fishing, moose sighting

When Kenny Moore was told the USO tour he signed up for was heading to Fairbanks, Alaska, he hesitated. Should he go, he wondered? The Indianapolis Colts cornerback sure is happy he did. Joined by Broncos tight end Andrew Beck and Browns running back Demetric Felton Jr., Moore was awestruck by the conditions military members must battle. And by their resolve and resourcefulness _ things any pro athlete can identify with. Not necessarily highlights were seeing a moose on the shoulder of a roadway — none of the players wanted to get any closer — and an ice fishing venture.