Tarasenko’s 5-point outing fuels Blues’ 6-2 win over Sabres

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored three times as part of a career-best five-point outing, and the St. Louis Blues rolled to their seventh straight win by beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-2. Robert Thomas had five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games in which he has six goals and 23 points. Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and David Perron also scored for the Blues, whose surge has them battling the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division standings, and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Asplund scored, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for Buffalo.