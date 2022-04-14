South Carolina guard Rivers entering transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers is entering the NCAA transfer portal. She announced her decision on social media Thursday, a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their women’s national basketball championship with a downtown parade. Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, North Carolina. She played in 27 games this season, all off the bench. Rivers is the third player joining the portal since South Carolina won the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 victory over UConn on April 3. Sophomore Eniya Russell and senior Elysa Wesolek have also said their intend to leave the program.