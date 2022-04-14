Soccer player Salvio accused of injuring estranged wife

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The estranged wife of Argentina soccer player Eduardo Salvio has filed a police complaint accusing him of hitting her with a car he was driving, causing minor injuries. Salvio’s attorney says the player will appear before authorities “to clear everything up and demonstrate that he is innocent.” Salvio spent years with Benfica in Portugal, Atlético Madrid in Spain and the Argentina national team. He now plays for Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. Magali Aravena’s complaint alleges they were arguing while she was standing near Savio’s car. It claims that as he accelerated to leave, a front tire hit one of her legs. She filed a complaint of gender violence.