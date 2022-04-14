Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his big league debut with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore will take the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who is heading to the injured list with a tight left adductor. Gore was the third pick overall in the 2017 draft. His arrival in the bigs was delayed by command problems in the minors. He had an outstanding spring.