Cameron Young shoots 8-under 63 in RBC Heritage debut

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Young showed it doesn’t always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut. The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in a bogey-free round. Young was two shots in front of Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and three ahead of seven others, including reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Ireland’s Shane Lowry — who tied for third at the Masters last week — and Canada’s Corey Conners — who was sixth at Augusta National. Mito Pereira, past RBC Heritage winner Graeme McDowell, Adam Svensson and Sepp Straka also shot 66.