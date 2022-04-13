Red Sox rough up Eduardo Rodriguez in 9-7 win over Tigers

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7 Wednesday and win the three-game series. Boston went into the fifth inning ahead 7-1 and led by 9-2 after batting in the seventh and had a two-run lead going into the final inning. Hansel Robles got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by getting Jonathan Schoop to pop up on the infield and retired the side in order in the ninth, earning the save.