NIreland soccer coach says women ‘more emotional than men’

LONDON (AP) — The coach of Northern Ireland’s women’s team has provoked criticism by saying girls and women are more susceptible to conceding multiple goals in a short space of time because they are “more emotional than men.” Kenny Shiels made the comments after his team’s 5-0 loss to England on Tuesday which ended Northern Ireland’s chances of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup. Shiels says of conceding a goal “they don’t take that very well” and that there’s a pattern of it across the women’s game. Former England internationals in the men’s and women’s game are among those criticizing Shiels.