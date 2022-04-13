Mason takes over at Saint Peter’s needing to settle roster

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bashir Mason is looking forward to the challenge of taking over at Saint Peter’s after its incredible run to the Elite Eight. The 38-year-old Jersey City native understands that replacing Shaheen Holloway will be a tough act to follow after the Peacocks become the first No. 15 seed to reach the final eight in the NCAA Tournament. Even tougher for Mason, who spent the past decade at nearby Wagner, will be keeping the Peacocks’ roster intact. Backup guard Doug Edert has decided to transfer to Bryant and starting guard Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee are in the transfer portal.