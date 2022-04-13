Marte, Beer help D-backs rally past Astros 3-2 in 10 innings

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had the game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Seth Beer tied it with a single, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The game was full of missed opportunities for both offenses until each team scratched across runs in the 10th. The Diamondbacks got the better of the exchange, falling behind 2-1 in the top of the 10th before scoring two runs off Houston closer Ryan Pressly. The teams split the two-game series. The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game skid.