Liverpool ousts Benfica, through to Champions League semis

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has advanced to the Champions League semifinals after drawing 3-3 with Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals to wrap up a 6-4 victory on aggregate. Villarreal awaits Liverpool in the last four. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted to rest stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold after seeing his team build a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon. Ibrahima Konaté opened the scoring for Liverpool and Roberto Firmino added two more in the second half. Gonçalo Ramos had made it 1-1 on the night with Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Núñez scoring late goals to earn a draw.