Kershaw pulled after 7 with perfect game; Dodgers top Twins

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut before being pulled. Kershaw dominated the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters in a 7-0 victory. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Alex Vesia relieved for the eighth. He gave up Minnesota’s first and only hit, a single by Gary Sánchez. Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux and Austin Barnes hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth against Twins reliever Dereck Rodriguez.