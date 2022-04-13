Guerrero slugs 3 HRs despite gash on hand, Jays beat Yankees

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit three home runs against the rival Yankees, including two off ace Gerrit Cole, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 6-4. Guerrero also doubled. George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh, and Toronto held off the Yankees despite homers from Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres. Guerrero homered off Cole in the first inning, had his hand accidentally spiked on a play at first base in the second, then hammered a line-drive, two-run shot against Cole in the third to put Toronto up 3-0. He later connected against Jonathan Loaisiga.