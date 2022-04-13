Gray allows only 1 hit as Nationals beat Fried, Braves 3-1

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Josiah Gray allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, and the Washington Nationals beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 3-1. The Nationals won two of three in the series, dropping the World Series champions to 3-4 on their opening homestand. Gray struck out five, walked three and also hit a batter. His only trouble came in the fifth, when he hit Adam Duvall amd walked Alex Dickerson with two outs before striking out Manny Piña. Austin Riley homered off Kyle Finnegan in the sixth.