FIFA hires 4th different marketing head in less than 4 years

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has announced the hiring of its fourth different chief marketing executive in less than four years. Former Juventus and United Arab Emirates league executive Romy Gai will take over as Chief Business Officer. Gai is taking over from Kay Madati, who is stepping down for personal reasons but will stay on during a transition period through June. Madati is a former executive with Twitter and Facebook and will leave after less than a year in the role. Madati says he’s leaving for personal reasons. He leaves just months before the World Cup in Qatar, which is worth $6 billion in commercial revenue to FIFA.