Clase’s Guardians contract could be worth $38M over 7 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase gets a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salaries this season and next as part of his $20 million, five-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that could be worth $38 million over seven seasons. Clase gets $2.5 million in 2024, $4.5 million in 2025 and $6 million in 2026. Cleveland has a $10 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout and a $10 million team option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout. Clase would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.