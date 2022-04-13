Bodø/Glimt coach suspended from Roma game for tunnel brawl

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Norwegian soccer club Bodø/Glimt will be without its coach when it plays Roma on Thursday in the Europa Conference League quarterfinals. UEFA dismissed an appeal by Bodø/Glimt against a suspension imposed on coach Kjetil Knutsen. He is being investigated for an alleged brawl in the tunnel after the first leg. Bodø/Glimt beat Roma 2-1 last Thursday with an 89th-minute goal. Club officials later clashed in the tunnel. Roma’s goalkeeping coach is also suspended for the second leg while under investigation by UEFA.