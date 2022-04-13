AP source: QB Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension. The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.