Stephen Curry’s status for Warriors playoff opener unclear

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry’s status for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver remains unclear as he rehabs a sprained ligament in his left foot. The reigning scoring champion has been doing individual work on the court in recent days and could be integrated into full practices sometime this week. Curry was injured March 16 at home against Boston. Coach Steve Kerr says his team will scrimmage Thursday, so that could be Curry’s first opportunity to test the foot in live action if he’s ready. He won’t play in a game until he has been in a scrimmage.