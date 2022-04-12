Former No. 1 Kim Clijsters retires from pro tennis again

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis again. The 38-year-old Clijsters had ended her second retirement in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus but announced Tuesday that she will “no longer play official tournaments.” Clijsters won the U.S. Open for the first time in 2005 and walked away from tennis two years later at age 23 shortly before getting married. The Belgian player then took two years off while having a daughter but returned and won the 2009 U.S. Open. She won another championship at Flushing Meadows in 2010, then added an Australian Open title the following season. The mother of three left the tour again in 2012.