Fernandinho says he’ll leave City in surprise to Guardiola

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho does not want to extend his stay at the English club to a 10th year and plans to return to his native Brazil at the end of the season. The 36-year-old holding midfielder says his desire for more game time was behind his decision to leave City. Fernandinho says “I want to play.” He says “I will go back to Brazil, for sure.” That was news to City manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola says “I didn’t know.” Fernandinho has been one of the key players at City since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 but is now backup to Rodri as the team’s defensive midfielder.