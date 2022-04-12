Djokovic loses clay-court opener at Monte Carlo Masters

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

MONACO (AP) — Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It makes for rare back-to-back losses for Djokovic, who had not played since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in Febrary. That was his only previous tournament this year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open.