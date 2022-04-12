Blatter, Platini go on trial in June in Swiss federal court

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will go on trial for fraud and other offenses in June. Switzerland’s federal criminal court says the trial will be before a panel of three judges on 11 days from June 8-22. The trial will begin more than 6½ years after criminal proceedings were opened against Blatter. He authorized FIFA in 2011 to make a payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini. The 86-year-old Blatter and Platini have denied wrongdoing. They cite a verbal agreement for the money to be paid eventually.