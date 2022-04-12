AP source: Women’s hockey talks between rivals break down

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association has decided to break off talks with the rival Premier Hockey Federation. Representatives from the PWHPA and PHF met in March at the request of the NHL. The NHL had hoped the discussions would thaw relations between the sides and get them to work together to unify the sport. The PHWPA is headlined by U.S. and Canadian national team players. It has long opposed uniting with the PHF back to the days it was known as the National Women’s Hockey League.