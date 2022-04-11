Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 and extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five. Alek Manoah allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27. Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by MLB of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.