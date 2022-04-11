Play-in-bound Wolves coach Finch signs multi-year extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has signed a multi-year contract extension. He guided the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday for a spot in the playoffs. They went 46-36 for their second-best record of the past 18 years. Finch has the second-best winning percentage by a head coach in franchise history. Terms of Finch’s deal were not disclosed. His assistants were also given contract extensions.