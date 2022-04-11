Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A. Arnautović scored both goals in the second half. Both he and Nicola Sansone also hits the crossbar. Sampdoria remains seven points above the relegation zone after its fifth loss in six matches. It was Bologna’s first win in six matches. Coach Siniša Mihajlović remains in hospital for treatment after the return of his leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019.