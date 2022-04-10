Volland scores as Monaco edges Troyes 2-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Kevin Volland scored the winning goal for Monaco a minute after coming off the bench as his team edged Troyes 2-1 in the French league and moved within a point of fourth place and the Europa League spot. The Germany international fired into the roof of the net in the 57th. Monaco left back Caio Henrique opened the scoring with a free kick in the 19th before Troyes striker Ike Ugbo leveled with a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 39th. Monaco won a third straight game to consolidate sixth place while Troyes remained five points above the relegation zone.