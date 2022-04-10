LEADING OFF: Guardians rookie Kwan a hit, O’s rugged start

By The Associated Press

Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit .469 in spring training after compiling a .301 batting average in three minor league seasons. So there were signs he might be able to handle big-league pitching. He’s done more than that. Kwan added to his remarkable start by going 5 for 5 as Cleveland won for the first time since changing its name to the Guardians, routing Kansas City 17-3. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far, reaching base in 12 of 14 plate appearances.