Kings hang on to beat Suns 116-109 in regular-season finale

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Holiday, Damian Jones and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 116-109 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. At 64-18, Phoenix finished with the best mark in franchise history and had eight more victories than other team in the NBA. Sacramento was 30-52 for it’s 16th straight losing season. The Suns rested most of their top players in preparation for the playoffs, including Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder. Coach Monty Williams said his major goal against the Kings was helping some of the backups gain confidence heading into the postseason. Landry Shamet led the Suns with 27 points.