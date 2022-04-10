For Scheffler, a new world awaits as the Masters champion

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters champions get to go to the Masters Club dinner, and Scottie Scheffler has a permanent seat at that table now. His score of 10-under 278 gave him a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Augusta National for his first major championship. It further cemented his status as the No. 1 player in the world. It was also his fourth career win. All of it came in a span of about two months and capped a week where the 25-year-old seemed to handle the pressure that comes with being in Masters contention with ease.