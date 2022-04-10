Beniers joins Kraken; latest Michigan star to jump to NHL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with top prospect Matty Beniers. He is expected to join the team immediately. Beniers was the second pick in the 2021 draft and the first selection in the expansion franchise’s history. The playmaking center had two points in four games with the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics. Beniers joins Michigan teammates Owen Power, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg jumping to the NHL immediately after their college season ended. Vegas prospect Brendan Brisson could be next.