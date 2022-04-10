Bangladesh loses Mushfiqur just before lunch, 210-7 vs. SA

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Bangladesh has lost the key wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali and is struggling at 210-7 in the second test against South Africa. Mushfiqur gave his wicket away two balls after reaching his half-century when he was bowled trying a reverse sweep in spinner Simon Harmer’s first over of the day. It was just before the lunch break on the third day. Mushfiqur was out for 51 and Yasir fell earlier for 46. Bangladesh is still 243 runs behind South Africa’s first-innings score of 453.