76ers win without Embiid, Harden, earn No. 4 seed in East

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and James Harden joined him on the bench, leaving Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. The Sixers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will open against Toronto. Milton scored 30 points, and Maxey and Paul Reed each scored 25 for the Sixers. Luka Garza led the Pistons with 20 points and 10 rebounds.