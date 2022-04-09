Perfect day for Tottenham in Premier League’s top-4 fight

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It was a Premier League day that could hardly have gone any better for Tottenham. Spurs beat Aston Villa 4-0 after losses for both Arsenal and Manchester United. Tottenham is three points clear in fourth and has become favorite to that final Champions League qualification spot. Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton for a third loss in fourth games. Seventh-place United’s 1-0 loss at an Everton team that had been in freefall constituted another low in what has turned into a desperate season. Chelsea beat Southampton 6-0 and Leeds beat Watford 3-0.