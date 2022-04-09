Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus, and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit. Elvis Merzlikins had 34 saves for Columbus and Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves.