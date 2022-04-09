Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea routs Southampton 6-0

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea consigned Southampton to its latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League with the 6-0 thrashing proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek. Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea at St. Mary’s Stadium. Southampton has been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute. The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1.