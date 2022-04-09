Mariners come back after Buxton homer, beat Twins 4-3

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in eighth against Andrés Muñoz, who got his first big league decision since 2019 with San Diego. Julio Rodríguez, a 21-year-old rookie, doubled opening the ninth off Tyler Duffey (0-1) for his first major league hit. He scored on a double by Adam Frazier, who came around on France’s single.