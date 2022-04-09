Johnson prepared to race at Long Beach with broken hand

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson says he will race in the Long Beach Grand Prix despite a broken hand suffered in a crash at the track. Johnson was injured Friday when he hit a tire barrier and the force of the impact broke a bone in his right hand. He was fitted with a carbon fiber splint to try to test Saturday and said he felt fine. But Johnson crashed again on Saturday to earn a return trip to the medical center. A new X-ray showed the break looked better than it did the day before and he said he’s good to race.