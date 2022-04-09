Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart. Carter Verhaeghe also scored a goal. Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves. The Panthers padded their margin atop the Eastern Conference and in the Atlantic Division. Ryan Johansen scored a goal as the Predators snapped a two-game winning streak.