Ex-Texas QB Casey Thompson embraces fresh start at Nebraska

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has not officially named its starting quarterback but all indications point to it being Texas transfer Casey Thompson. He says he is happy to have a fresh start in Lincoln after spending most of his four years with the Longhorns as a backup. Thompson says he likes playing in the offense led by new coordinator Mark Whipple and coach Scott Frost. He says the Cornhuskers have enough talent to win more than they have. Thompson said he’s surprised how big a deal football is in the state and that the pool of name, image and likeness opportunities runs deep.