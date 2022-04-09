Doncic can play in Mavs’ finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension. The Mavericks, already guaranteed opening the playoffs at home, host San Antonio on Sunday night. They still have the possibility of moving up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. It was the second time this season that the league rescinded a technical foul called against the All-Star guard. Doncic got his latest tech at the end of the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.