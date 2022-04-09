Blues roll past Islanders 6-1 for fifth straight win

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored twice in a 96-second span in the second period to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 6-1 win over the New York Islanders. The Blues won their fifth in a row and have earned points in their last eight games with a 7-0-1 mark. Robert Thomas extended his career-best point streak to nine games with a goal and two assists. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to win his first game since Feb. 27. Defenseman Grant Hutton scored his first NHL goal for the Islanders. New York had won five of its previous six games.