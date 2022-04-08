Scott Hamilton to cycle 444 miles in cancer fundraiser

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

Figure skating icon Scott Hamilton will sit atop a bike and cycle 444 miles in the Erase the Trace, a five-day ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway. The fundraiser that goes through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee is designed to raise $1.25 million in funding for a breakthrough glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cancer research grant to treat the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Inspired by the story of Scott Williams, who is a GBM patient and reached out to the 1984 Olympic champion’s Scott Hamilton & Friends organization a year ago for help in fundraising. Not only did Hamilton put together a skating show to help in 2021, but he also rode the final portion of the initial Erase the Trace. Now, Hamilton will join Williams for the entire ride from May 2 to May 7.