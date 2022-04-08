Reigning champ Garin beats Fritz in Houston; Isner next

HOUSTON (AP) — Reigning champion Cristian Garin has beaten No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. Garin’s victory Friday allowed him to improve his career record at the tournament to 8-0. Fritz is the highest-ranked American man at No. 13 and had won nine of his past 10 matches, including a title at Indian Wells, California, last month. Garin claimed the Houston title in 2019, and the event wasn’t held either of the next two years because of the pandemic. Garin faces John Isner next. The other semifinal is Reilly Opelka against Nick Kyrgios.