Rachel Balkovec to manage first game with Class A Tampa

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Looking back on her journey before her first game with Class A Tampa, Rachel Balkovec reflected on the discrimination she experienced before becoming the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team. The 34-year-old Balkovec held a pregame media session at Steinbrenner Field before the New York Yankees’ minor league affiliate worked out ahead of its 40-mile bus ride for its Low-A Southeast opener at the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.